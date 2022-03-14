VFW Post 1791 in Chaska is hosting a fundraiser for the family of Robert Pierson from noon-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
Pierson recently passed away at the age of 42. He had served in the U.S. Army for several years. At the time of his passing he served as senior vice commander of the Chaska Veterans of Foreign Wars, where he was constantly volunteering. He was a proud member of the VFW/Legion Honor Guard. He worked as a mechanic for Lenzen Chevrolet-Buick.
Pierson is survived by his wife Tara and two sons, both who are currently serving in the military — Jeremiah is an Army Reservist and has already completed a tour in the Middle East. Timothy is a U.S. Marine.
The fundraiser includes a bean bag tournament beginning at 12:30 with $10 per person entry fee.
A silent auction will be held featuring many items such as patio furniture; signed sports paraphernalia from the Wild, Gophers and Vikings; gift cards and gift basket.
Food will be available throughout the day.
All donations are accepted. Make checks to the Chaska VFW, noting For "Robert."