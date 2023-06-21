The Victoria Garden Club was recently honored with the city’s Community Builder Award for its efforts in beautifying the community.
The award was presented to the club on June 12 at Bayfront Park in a brief ceremony that included recognition of a variety of volunteer groups.
The Builder Award was created by the city in 2021 in honor of Sgt. Michael W. Notermann, a Victoria resident who died in the Vietnam War. The award gives tribute to those who provide significant resources and time to making Victoria a welcoming community.
The Garden Club, formed in 2019 by Amber Huttner, Mary Larson and Jeanette June, works to beautify several locations within the city and develop friendships through the love of gardening.
“There is something about flowers that brings a sense of vitality and energy to a space,” Mayor Debra McMillan said in presenting the award, adding that the club’s efforts bring “that little something extra to Victoria’s public spaces downtown.”
“Victoria is a great city that recognizes its volunteers, and that’s wonderful,” Huttner said. “For our club, it’s really been interesting to see the inception of it being so small and now this little group has done quite a lot to get things moving.”
The club currently has six “very active” members but is always looking for more, Huttner said, adding that the group is looking forward to having more beautification opportunities with more downtown development.
“It’s nice to have people talk about how they enjoy and admire the planters,” she said. “It brings people together because they’re so lovely.”
The Garden Club works on container gardens at three locations in the downtown area, as well as gardens at the Recreation Center and Kirke Lachen Park.
McMillan also recognized volunteers with the Coach Pitch and T-Ball coaches, Parks & Recreation Committee, Planning Commission, Senior Advisory Committee and Boy Scout Troop 337.