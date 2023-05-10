The idea of trying to connect youth with First Responders in the Victoria community via a fishing event started in 2020.
A pandemic and a few years later, it has come to fruition.
The Fishing with First Responders event is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, at the Lake Auburn Fishing Pier.
“We had a (Carver County) sheriff’s deputy at the time back in 2020 and it was his idea of wanting to bring this partnership together in the community,” said Holly Kaufhold, recreation supervisor for the city of Victoria.
“But then COVID hit and we didn’t end up having it that year and that deputy is no longer with the city,” she said. “The city fire department and parks and recreation department decided that they wanted to give it a try this year, so we are.”
The event targets those ages 5 to 18 to fish alongside area First Responders in an effort to create better connections.
“We think this will be a great opportunity for those groups to get some face time with each other — to ask questions and be in a social setting instead of in an emergency setting,” Kaufhold said, adding that the annual truck rodeo and pop-up splash pad events offer similar connection opportunities.
There are two 90-minute time slots, with a limit of 15 participants in each group, beginning at 5 p.m. Registration can be done online on the city’s website, or by calling the Parks and Recreation Center.
Bait, poles and equipment will be provided, but those 16 and older will require a fishing license.