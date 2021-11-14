After a two-year absence, the Volksfest community festival is scheduled to return to the city of Victoria.
“We’re in the preliminary stages of planning right now,” said Laura O’Neill, a city business owner and co-chair of the event organized by the Victoria Business Association.
“We (VBA) do the classic car shows in the summer and spectators at those events would ask about Volksfest,” she added. “Post COVID, small communities like us are looking for ways to bring the community back together after being separated from each other.
“This has always been a really nice family-friendly, community-centered type event, so we thought it would be a good way to bring people back into Victoria,” O’Neill said. “'Together Again in '22' is the theme. Basically, it’s a street party for a day.”
The event, scheduled for Sept. 10, will feature three “zones” in the downtown area, O’Neill said. One area would be for children’s activities; another for arts and crafts vendors and food trucks; and a third for live music and adult beverages.
More details of the event are expected in the spring, O’Neill said. Information will be updated on the VolksfestVictoria site on Facebook.
The event also serves as a fundraiser “to help with other events, including the car shows, Halloween event for kids and the Christmas tree lighting festival (Dec. 2),” O’Neill said, adding that Volksfest is “totally volunteer driven.”