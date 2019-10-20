As a co-host of the 2020 US Junior Amateur, Chaska Town Course and the US Junior Volunteer Committee will be looking for volunteers during the event being held July 20-25, 2020.
The committee is looking for roughly 90 volunteers for the event. The main volunteer dates will be Monday, July 20; Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 23. There will be two main volunteer positions:
Stationary Scorers: Record scores as reported by players for a specific hole by transmitting scoring information via a handheld device. Scorers will also assist spotters with ball location as needed. A knowledge of golf and a comfort level with computers is important. Chairs will be provided.
Forecaddies: Assure play proceeds smoothly by assisting participants with spotting/marking golf balls. Indicate on blind shots that fairway or green is open. promote spectator physical safety and provide assistance with spectator flow as needed. A knowledge of golf is important. Chairs will be provided.
The Volunteer Fee is $35 and includes a shirt and hat.
If you are interested in becoming one of the volunteers, please reply to jkellin@chaskamn.com stating you are interested and save the date. When the volunteer registration site opens up, you will be sent a link to register. This will be a great opportunity to watch 264 of the best junior golfers from around the world.