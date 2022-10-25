Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen sparred for an hour last week in Rochester in the only televised debate the two are scheduled to have.
In what was the most spirited interaction between the two men to date, the rapid-paced debate touched on a kaleidoscope of issues over the past four years and likely the next, from rioting and looting following the murder of George Floyd to bureaucratic distinctions in health care policies.
Throughout the campaign — and during the debate — the thrust of each man’s message has been consistent:
Jensen casts Walz as a far-left governor who was heavy-handed during the COVID-19 pandemic, weak during the 2020 riots and ensuing crime wave, and has acted as kin to President Joe Biden, who is suffering from low approval ratings amid high inflation.
Walz casts himself as the “last line of defense” against an abortion ban, a supporter of both police reform and spending more on police, and as presiding over a booming state economy with historically low unemployment. On several times during the Oct. 18 debate, he harked back to his previous careers as a teacher and member of the Minnesota National Guard, while reminding those watching that he was the state’s top executive during an unprecedented stretch of upheaval that began with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, closing with a reprise of his 2018 campaign slogan, “One Minnesota.”
Walz casts Jensen as a right-wing extremist who has spread COVID misinformation, entertains conspiracy theories over the 2020 election, and wants to cut education funding and reduce abortion access.
Jensen casts himself as a fresh breath of common sense into a Democratic-controlled executive branch that squanders taxpayer money through waste and fraud. Looking directly at the camera, the one-time Minnesota family physician of the year sought to employ his bedside manner, describing himself as a “measured person” and declaring, “Clearly, we’re not ‘One Minnesota.’”
The debate was held inside a studio at KTTC-TV and aired on a series of greater Minnesota television stations owned by Gray Television. Twin Cities residents could only watch the event via a livestream. There was no live audience for the debate. Only one other debate remains: Oct. 28, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio.
All that — only two debates in the final two months, no live audiences and nothing broadcast live on a metro TV station — were the result of Walz not agreeing to more debates, which Jensen wanted.
That’s a common dynamic for a challenger to an incumbent, and it’s typified much of the campaign thus far: Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star and St. Paul native Matt Birk, have sought attention for their criticisms of Walz, hosting frequent news conferences, while Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have generally run a quieter campaign, enjoying the pulpit of incumbency to keep much of their public schedules reserved for official government events.
But that doesn’t mean the campaign hasn’t been fierce. Independent Walz-aligned groups, most notably Alliance for a Better Minnesota, have blanketed airwaves with ads attacking Jensen. The most frequent attacks have been over abortion, and the issue came up early in the debate.
Aside from abortion, voters have plenty of ways to distinguish the candidates. Jensen, for example, supports an education plan that would allow parents to use taxpayer-funded vouchers to send their kids to private schools, an idea Walz opposes. Jensen also supports an eventual end to the state income tax, an idea that Walz says will disproportionately benefit the wealthiest.