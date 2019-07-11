If you’re sporty, like to swim and enjoy the idea of being outdoors all summer long rather than behind a counter or desk, then you might love to work as a lifeguard at your local beach.
How to go about it? We contacted Scott Lhotka, the Lifeguard Services Coordinator with Minnetonka Aquatics and the Minnetonka School District.
The program provides lifeguard services to 10 beaches and two pools each summer.
Seven of the beaches are on Lake Minnetonka, three of the beaches are in Carver County, and the two pools are at Minnetonka Middle School East and Minnetonka Middle School West. He provided information about becoming a lifeguard.
Q: How many lifeguards does Minnetonka Aquatics have on staff?
A: We have 58 American Red Cross Certified lifeguards.
Q: How do you become a Minnetonka Aquatics Lifeguard?
A: To become a lifeguard for Minnetonka Aquatics, an individual must become a certified American Red Cross (ARC) lifeguard. In order to become certified, individuals must be at least 15 years old, successfully complete the ARC Lifeguard class and all of the required tests/scenarios. Once an individual has completed the class (and become certified for two years), they can apply to work as a Minnetonka Aquatics Lifeguard through the Minnetonka School District website.
A 15-year-old lifeguard can work at one of the indoor pools. Once lifeguards turn 16, they are eligible to work on the public beaches or in a natural waterfront environment. Throughout the two years of certification, lifeguards are provided with several opportunities to review, practice, and stay current on the lifeguard and communication skills they learned in the ARC Lifeguard class.