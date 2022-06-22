Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to agrigus@swpub.com.
Where the heck is it?
Audra Grigus
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now
Articles
- Abigail Moldenhauer is Chaska's first female Eagle Scout
- Shakopee man dies following Chanhassen crash
- Commentary: When did the decline of civilization begin?
- Block 42, Clover Ridge plans approved
- Hot day for movie shoot with rising star in Jordan
- Credit River buries time capsule to celebrate first year of city status
- The Chaska History Center reveals stories of old main street in new exhibit
- New Carver County road signs honor farmers
- Shakopee police identify juveniles suspected in graffiti spree
- Class of 2022 by the numbers