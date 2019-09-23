The ball was in Jordan’s defensive end for much of the first half, yet Southwest Christian girls soccer led just 1-0 at halftime.
Scoring chances turned into results the final 40 minutes, a 5-0 win for the Stars over the Jaguars Sept. 19 in Chaska.
Emma Baribault netted two goals as the Stars are now 10-2 overall.
Paige Stafford added a tally and assist with Callie Ertel and Avery Tollefson also finding the net. Sara Johnson had a career-high two assists.
Baribault scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Mayer Lutheran Sept. 21, while Sophie Hotchkiss netted the winner in the second half in a 1-0 road decision at Mounds Park Academy Sept. 17.
The Stars own a six-game winning streak into the week.
TWO CONFERENCE WINS
Eighth grader Kate Buchholz netted her first career goal as Holy Family Catholic girls soccer improved to 4-1 in the Wright County Conference with a 2-1 road win at Delano Sept. 19.
The Fire are one point behind leader Orono, which beat previously unbeaten Watertown-Mayer 2-0.
Senior captain Ella Haley scored the eventual game-winner for Holy Family Catholic in the second half.
Maeve Kelly netted her second hat trick of the season, now an even 10 for her sophomore season, as Holy Family Catholic held on to defeat Mound-Westonka 5-3 on Sept. 17.
The Fire led 3-1 at halftime.
Mary Furlong and captain Maggie Rothstein also scored for Holy Family Catholic.
OVERTIME LOSS TO SABERS
Bennett Creager’s second goal of the game, a header off a corner kick from Finn Dowling, gave Holy Family Catholic boys soccer a second-half lead at Class 2A No. 10 Shakopee Sept. 21.
The Sabers, though, averaging nearly five goals per match in a 9-1 start, tied the game in the 64th minute, adding two tallies in overtime for the 4-2 decision.
Creager gave the Fire an opening lead on a penalty kick in the first half. Shakopee countered on a penalty kick as well from Zachary Susee.
Tyler Grausnick and Susee each had two goals for the Sabers with Bryce Richter credited with nine saves in net for Holy Family Catholic. The Fire had a six-game winning streak snapped in the loss.
An early second-half goal drew host Delano within one, but Holy Family Catholic found the net twice more, defeating the Tigers 4-1 on Sept. 19.
A crisp passing play culminated in a Dan Parker goal from Bishop Schugel for the 3-1 Fire lead.
Holy Family Catholic took a 2-0 lead into the intermission on tallies from Casey Gess and Charlie Ficek, his first varsity goal on assist from Joseph Maher.
A Schugel to Creager goal in the second half capped the victory for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic is 4-0 in the Wright County Conference.
Bryce Richter committed to play baseball at the University of North Alabama early Sept. 17. Later in the day the Holy Family Catholic boys soccer goaltender showed off his athletic skills.
His 60-foot pass downfield set-up a second-half goal from teammate Creager for a two-goal lead in a 3-0 win at rival Mound-Westonka.
Casey Gess’s heads-up play in the first half, blocking a clearing pass from the White Hawks goaltender, ending up leading to the first Fire goal.
Following Creager’s tally, Dowling capped the scoring in the final minutes, getting through the Mound-Westonka defense for the goal.
Richter was credited with 13 saves in the win.
SCORING OUTBURST
Caden Paschke, Mason Day and Carter Nelson each scored first varsity goals, part of a 7-0 home win for Southwest Christian boys soccer over Jordan Sept. 19.
The Stars (7-5) led 3-0 at halftime.
Seven different players found the net with David Brain leading the way with a goal and two assists.
Paschke, Day, Caden Boike, and Adam Cavalieri each scored with an assist for the Stars. Camden Mellema also netted a goal with Adam Tebbs and Bergen Rosdahl playing a half apiece, combining for two saves.
Southwest Christian was twice defeated by 1-0 scores on the week at Mayer Lutheran and at St. Croix Prep.