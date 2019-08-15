A woman has been charged for allegedly stealing opioids from a patient at Auburn Meadows in Waconia.
Lori Ann Scarset, 37, was charged in June with felony theft in Carver County District Court. Scarset was a nursing assistant, according to documents from the Minnesota Department of Health. She has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Aug. 20.
Scarset is no longer employed at Auburn, according to a statement issued by Auburn Homes and Services. Auburn Meadows is a facility that is part of Auburn Homes and Services.
In April, a nurse manager at Auburn Meadows reported Scarset had been stealing medication from a patient, according to the complaint. The manager said Scarset had told them she had diverted hydrocodone from a patient.
Staff at Auburn Meadows had been suspicious that Scarset was taking medication and began an investigation on March 30, according to the criminal complaint.
“The investigation showed that (Scarset) had documented that she was administering hydrocodone to a patient G.S. two times during her shift and no other staff member had given G.S. medication,” the complaint stated. The medications were 5 milligrams of hydrocodone and the patient was being treated for tennis elbow.
The patient said his pain had increased.
“(Scarset) heard about the investigation and came into work on April 5 and told (the nursing manager) that she has an addiction and had been taking medication from (the patient) for 2-3 weeks,” the complaint states.
Deputies spoke with Scarset, who allegedly confessed to taking the medication and said she was ashamed. Scarset allegedly told authorities she had taken eight pills, one per day, of hydrocodone, and documented she had given it to the patient as normal.
“(Scarset) stated she would give (the patient) the morning dose but take the afternoon dose for herself,” the complaint stated.
The Minnesota Department of Health investigated a claim of maltreatment during an unannounced visit on May 1, according to an investigative public report. The medication involved in the case, according to the report, was an opioid pain reliever.
“Financial exploitation was substantiated. The alleged perpetrator was responsible for the maltreatment,” the report stated. Scarset no longer works at Auburn Meadows.
The patient was not interviewed by the Department of Health investigator.
“Attempts to interview were unsuccessful,” the report stated. The client’s family/responsible party were also not interviewed. His family was not listed and the patient has his own power of attorney, according to the report.
“Based on document review and interview, the licensee failed to ensure the right of one of one client (C1) reviewed to be free from maltreatment (financial exploitation) when a staff member diverted eight tablets of opioid medication from the client,” according to the report.
“This practice resulted in a level two violation … and was issued at an isolated scope,” the report stated.
In a statement, Auburn Homes & Services said it had launched a full investigation into the matter when staff became suspicious drugs may have been taken from a patient.
“As an organization, Auburn Homes & Services has policies and procedures in place to identify drug diversion. Because of these systems, Auburn Meadows identified a possible drug diversion and took immediate action notifying law enforcement agencies and the Office of Health Facility Complaints as mandated by law,” according to the statement. “A full investigation was conducted and the incident was fully reviewed.”