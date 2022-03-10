The Prior Lake-Spring Lake Farmer-Led Council and the Scott Soil and Water Conservation District plan to host the second part of a workshop on healthy soils March 16 in Jordan.
Farmers and agriculture industry professionals will learn about sustainable agriculture from farmers who have improved their soils and bottom lines through different conservation practices, according to a release from the council.
The event, featuring speakers Dave Brandt and Lance Klessig, will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
This event is free to the first 100 registrants. After capacity is met, a $20 fee will be included in the reservation. Lunch is included. Register online at scottswcd.org or by calling 952-492-5414.