Roughly 33 percent of the 2021-22 winter preps schedule is complete, here’s a look at how varsity teams at Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian are faring.
BOYS BASKETBALL
It’s no surprise who is leading the way for the Fire and Stars. Boden Kapke, the 6’11” junior for Holy Family Catholic, scored 25 points in a win over Rocori and dropped a season-high 30 points in a 70-63 loss to Albany at the Granite City Classic.
Kapke, who has an offer from Ben Johnson and Minnesota, also visited with Iowa and Wisconsin before the season. He is averaging 24 points per game in the Fire’s 3-6 start.
For Southwest Christian, wing Nick Burke, the team’s top scorer last season, is right there with Kapke, averaging 24 points per game. Burke’s 17 makes from behind the arc are nearly half of the team’s 38 threes.
Following a 4-1 start, Southwest Christian has lost three in a row, dropping two contests at the Granite City Classic to Albany and North Branch.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
One of the most talented rosters in Class AA, Holy Family Catholic’s five-game win streak has them off to an 8-2 start. Want balance? Four players average double figures in points and record more than five rebounds per game.
Returning stars Nicole Bowlin (17.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 steals per game) and Sophi Hall (16.6 points with 36 3-pointers, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game) give the Fire a 1-2 punch offensively, but it’s been the play of transfer Jocelyn Land from Vermont that has taken them to the next level. Land, coming off a 28-point game, averages 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game.
Circle Feb. 15 on the calendar to visit the Victoria school.
Southwest Christian hasn’t played since Dec. 21, posting a 4-3 record in 2021. Chloe Brunsberg is the team’s leading scorer at 18 points per game, but freshman Aubrey Burkhart with a 27-point game the last time out is a good sign for 2022.
BOYS HOCKEY
Holy Family Catholic has three wins at the halfway point of the season, but the Fire showed during a three-day holiday tournament in St. Louis Park that on any given night the Fire can spring the upset.
Already with a win over a Prior Lake team that started the season in the top-10, the Fire took then No. 1-ranked Lakeville South to the closing seconds, outshooting the Cougars 31-30 in a 4-3 defeat. Nick Blood and Parker Osborn each have nine goals.
Five of the next six games are at the home ice at the Victoria Rec Center.
Southwest Christian/Richfield, ranked for the first time in program history, is winless in its last four games, going 0-2 at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic. The Stars lost 3-2 to Minneapolis and Park Cottage Grove.
The Stars, 4-4-1, are getting solid goaltending from Jannes Kamp (93.2 save percentage) and Isaac Haugen (3-2 record). Jared Greiner is team leader with 11 points, which includes eight assists.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Holy Family Catholic owns a seven-game win streak, now 10-2-1 overall, including victories over Blake (1-0), Hill-Murray (4-1) and Stillwater (4-3) in a holiday tournament in Hopkins.
The Fire, ranked No. 9 in Class AA, have outscored opponents 26-9 in the win streak. Maddie Kaiser has a team-high 12 goals and 21 points with 13 different Holy Family Catholic skaters recording at least one tally.
The Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian co-op is now 11-3 after defeating Hutchinson 9-0 on Dec. 30. The White Hawks and Fire are the top contenders in the Wright County Conference. Greer Hardacre leads Southwest Christian skaters with six goals and nine assists.