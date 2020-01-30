125 Years Ago
From the Feb. 7, 1895 Scott County Argus
Last Sunday Rev. Fr. J. J. Girimondi administered the Holy Sacrament of Baptism of one of Shakopee’s oldest and best known Sioux, John Shoto, now John Peter. Mr. J. Doody was godfather and Miss Lucy Campbell was godmother. “Shoto” is over 90 years of age. The week before another Sioux, John Joseph Otherday, 80 years old, received the Holy Eucharist for the first time in his life. John Otherday is an uncle of the “Good Indian” Otherday whose name has gone down in history as the man who saved the lives of 32 whites in the Sioux massacres of 1862.
100 Years Ago
From the Feb. 6, 1920 Scott County Argus
By order of the Board of Control visitors will not be allowed at the state industrial school for women for a period of two weeks on account of the influenza epidemic. Five women were brought here during the week, the first to be committed to the institution since its opening Feb. 1.
75 Years Ago
From the Feb. 1, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
With the general meat market business in a state of abnormalcy, due to conditions brought on by the war, Robert Klick has decided to close the Jansen Meat Market — for the time being at least. In the meanwhile Bob has taken a position with Cargill Inc. His closing announcement may be seen on page five of this issue of the Argus-Tribune.
50 Years Ago
From the Jan. 29, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Because of its strategic location near the metropolitan core, the proposed recreational Minnesota River Trail from Fort Snelling to LeSueur might become the single most important recreational facility in Minnesota.
The Minnesota River project is only one of an envisioned system of trails systems in the state according to U. W. Hella, director of the Division of Parks and Recreation in the Minnesota Conservation Department.
If, as proposed, the trail travels the full 55 miles from Fort Snelling at Richfield to LeSueur, it would connect approximately 40 historic sites along the river.
The largest of these sites would be the Minnesota River Restorating Project at Shakopee, currently being pursued by the Scott County Historical Society.
25 Years Ago
From the Feb. 2, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
While the Scott County Board grapples with the process of selecting a new county administrator, short-term promotions were approved Tuesday for four employees who will assume the County’s top administration duties.
The action comes on the heels of the resignation of Scott county Administrator Cliff McCann on Jan. 29, after commissioners held closed-door discussions of his job performance Nov. 15 and Jan. 17.
McCann, who served in the post for two years and as acting county administrator for one year prior to that, said the board is searching for a new leadership style.
Deputy County Administrator Gary Cunningham was appointed acting county administrator.
Assistant County Administrator Barbara Hobday was appointed acting deputy administrator.
Executive Assistant Jan Murphy was appointed acting assistant county administrator.
Recording Secretary Jane Hansen was appointed executive assistant.
A new recording secretary, whom Hansen will train, will be recruited.