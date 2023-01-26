After years of practicing and teaching yoga, Holly and Herbie Bustle have zeroed in on its mental health benefits and are bringing that to the population they believe needs it most: students.
The Bustles, of Chanhassen, began their nonprofit, onelove.yoga, at the height of the COVID pandemic. What began with free, socially distanced yoga in the park has transformed into an organization whose primary focus is equipping grade school students with mindfulness techniques and the skills to manage their stress and emotions.
With the pandemic came a loss of normalcy that not only impacted students’ mental health but their academic standing, as well, Holly Bustle explained. “It’s gut wrenching to see the rapid decline in the mental health of our youth,” she said.
Bustle began bringing yoga to schools one class at a time. In addition to COVID putting peoples’ nervous systems into overdrive, general academic and social pressures are frequent causes of stress among adolescents. She said yoga gives students the time and space to relax and take a step away from their phones.
“I launched this because we need this,” she said. “These kids need this. Someone has to start doing something differently, and I wasn’t going to wait for it to be in someone else’s hands. I was going to start doing what I could, where I could.”
The skills and resources that students are provided in these classes go hand-in- hand with what schools are trying to accomplish. Among their myriad benefits, Bustle cited increased focus, concentration and memory retention as a few ways that yoga can benefit students academically.
Bustle wants to meet kids where they are and approach them with compassion and understanding. By bringing yoga to schools, the practice becomes all the more accessible for students who would not otherwise seek it out or would lack the financial means or transportation to do so. Additionally, yoga studios that cater to kids and teens are few and far between.
“We’re here to make a difference. We build relationships with the kids” she said. She stressed the importance of consistency in this work, not only in order for students to fully reap the rewards of yoga, but in order for instructors to foster meaningful relationships with their students.
Bustle said she can tell a difference in the students who she has been working with consistently and notices how they implement their yoga skills into their everyday lives. “It’s incredible to see their skills grow,” she said.
Last year, Bustle received numerous requests for in-school yoga programs that weren’t immediately fulfilled due to inadequate funding. She was determined to secure the necessary funds for these classes and came up with the idea of a fundraising gala. At last year’s gala, onelove.yoga raised over $8,000.
This year’s gala, Root to Rise, will take place at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum on Friday, Feb. 24. Bustle hopes to double the number of attendees and raise over $17,000 in order to fulfill current requests. Tickets cost $125 and include a meal. Additionally, there will be a DJ, dancing, and a cash bar at the event. There will be a live and silent auction. The silent auction is available to anyone online. Onelove.yoga is currently looking to fill one sponsorship spot, as well.
To run one of their full-time programs, which sees every student in a given school twice a week for the entire school year, it costs approximately $6,000. Running these yoga programs is Bustle’s top priority. She said they have made strides to keep overhead costs to a minimum, and since they do not have a designated studio, they are able to keep these costs to under five percent of their total budget.
Since last year’s gala, Bustle said the demand for in-school programs has increased.
“We will continue to show up in the community, and we will continue to do our very best to keep expanding, but we can’t do it without community support,” she said.
The primary way that onelove.yoga funds its in-school programming throughout the year is through its retreats. Yoga retreats are typically quite expensive, but Bustle works to provide people with affordable, quality retreats. If someone is unable to afford the retreats, scholarships are also available. Additionally, onelove.yoga offers free yoga classes throughout the year and free yoga at the farmer’s market in the summer.
“I just want people to know that we’re here, and I want everyone to know that they belong in our yoga classes,” she said.